Ayesha Meera case: Parents reject CBI notices to appear on September 19

VIJAYAWADA: Parents of slain B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera — Shamshad Begum and Iqbal Basha — have rejected the notices issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday. The CBI Court in Vijayawada directed them to appear on September 19 to record their opinion on certain charges filed against the accused, P Satyam Babu.

At a press conference, Ayesha’s parents questioned the move, pointing out that the CBI had already submitted a sealed cover report in June declaring the probe closed. “If the investigation is over, why issue notices now?” they asked, expressing anguish that they were never informed about the contents of the report. They demanded that the findings of the probe be shared with them.