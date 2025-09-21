Andhra Min Lokesh blasts YSRCP over Tirumala wealth ‘loot’

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has alleged that YSRCP ‘dacoits’ looted the wealth of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swamy, claiming the role of YSRCP leaders was evident after videos related to the theft in the Tirumala Parakamani surfaced.
“The State witnessed corruption and anarchy during the five-year regime of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who turned Andhra Pradesh into a haven for thieves, looters, and mafia dons. The Jagan gang plundered mines, lands, forests, and all resources, exploiting the people, and did not even spare the sacred property of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala,” Lokesh posted on X on Saturday.
He alleged that thieves infiltrated the Tirumala Parakamani with the blessings of Tadepalli Palace and support from then-TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.
“They looted crores worth of property, which was invested in real estate. Shares of this loot reportedly flowed from Bhumana in Tirupati to Tadepalli Palace. Offerings placed in the hundi by devotees worldwide, worth hundreds of crores, were stolen by Ravikumar while Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was Chairman. His associates even tried to settle the case in a Lok Adalat with the backing of power,” he added.
Lokesh said Jagan’s gang adulterated sacred laddus, degraded Anna Prasadam, and sold Tirumala darshan tickets. He recalled that CM Naidu had pleaded with Jagan at the time to “not meddle with the Seven Hills or commit offences against the Lord,” but he did not listen.