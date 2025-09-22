Bhumana dares Andhra govt to seek CBI probe into ‘Parakamani’ affairs

TIRUPATI: Former TTD chairman and YSRCP senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, addressing the media on Sunday, threw a direct challenge to the ruling coalition leaders, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in Tirumala temple ‘Parakamani’ affairs. He asserted that if it is proved that thefts in ‘Parakamani’ took place during his tenure, he is ready to ‘sacrifice his head at Alipiri.’

Karunakar Reddy lashed out the AP HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and present TTD Chairman BR Naidu, accusing them of dragging Lord Venkateswara into politics. “If the charges are not true, they should tender a public apology,” he said.

Recalling a major vigilance case, he said that in April 2023, TTD officials caught Ravikumar of Jeeyar Mutt with foreign currency and later exposed his involvement in temple thefts spanning nearly 20 years. Under pressure, Ravikumar’s family surrendered properties worth Rs 100 crore to TTD as atonement, followed by another Rs 14 crore worth of assets in June 2023.