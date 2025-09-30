Yoga will bring Olympic glory to India, says Andhra Pradesh minister Kollu

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra emphasised the importance of yoga as a daily practice for physical and mental well-being while presenting medals at the 6th National Junior and Senior-C Yogasana Championship held at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College in Vijayawada on Monday.

Expressing pride in Vijayawada hosting a national-level yoga event, the minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s global achievements, including a Guinness World Record with 2.5 crore participants during International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam last June, and another record set by 22,000 tribal students performing Surya Namaskar.

“The credit for taking yoga to the global stage belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yoga is our culture, our heritage. We must preserve this wealth and make it part of our growth journey,” Kollu said.

He added that yoga competitions showcase India’s potential to excel if yoga becomes an Olympic sport.

“China may lead in Olympic medals now, but yoga will ensure India’s dominance once it enters the games,” he remarked, expressing confidence in Yogasana Bharat’s efforts to inspire youth.

Gottipati Venkata Ramakrishna Prasad, honorary president of the State Yogasana Sports Association, said the event was inspired by International Yoga Day celebrations led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, further enhancing Amaravati’s reputation.

Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao attended the event and observed the competitions with interest.

Senior-C category winners are Prasuna (Andhra Pradesh), Ashma Das (West Bengal), Indrajeet (AIPS CB), Vinayak M Kongi (Karnataka), Archana Kavatekar (Maharashtra) and Binny Kumari Bala (Bihar).

Association leaders A Radhika (President), Rajasekhara Reddy (Vice President), P Premkumar (General Secretary), and Kongara Sai (District President) were also present.