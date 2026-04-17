Two approach roads to Bhogapuram Airport to be ready by June 2026: GVMC Chief

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two of the seven approach roads to the upcoming Bhogapuram Airport are under construction and will be completed by June 2026, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Ketan Garg said the Vepagunta–Pinagadi Road and the Vepagunta–Juttada Road are being developed by GVMC, with work progressing steadily over the past two months.

The Vepagunta–Pinagadi Road is expected to be completed by June 15 and has achieved 28 per cent progress so far. The Vepagunta–Juttada Road, a greenfield project, has reached 21 per cent completion and is likely to be finished by the end of June 2026. He said delays in the Juttada stretch were due to the presence of forest and defence lands, and work began after compensatory land was provided to the concerned departments. Both roads are being developed to ensure right of way for service roads and improve access to the airport.