Amaravati sets stage for India’s quantum journey: Union Min Jitendra Singh

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that with the laying of the foundation stone for the Amaravati Quantum Valley, India has begun its quantum journey from Amaravati.

Praising the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said the Chief Minister has been a constant source of inspiration to him. He noted that under the double-engine government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh, the state is witnessing rapid and transformational development.

Jitendra Singh said that due to the proactive initiatives of the Chief Minister, the long-pending Deep Sea Mission at Visakhapatnam could be inaugurated. Highlighting the future impact of emerging technologies, he stated that quantum computing will be a major game changer and will soon become a way of life.

Recognising its strategic importance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Quantum Mission with an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore. He added that quantum technologies will play a critical role in sectors such as cybersecurity, healthcare, agriculture, defence, and aerospace, and asserted that India must be prepared to lead the world in quantum computing.