Amaravati sets stage for India’s quantum journey: Union Min Jitendra Singh

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that with the laying of the foundation stone for the Amaravati Quantum Valley, India has begun its quantum journey from Amaravati.
Praising the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said the Chief Minister has been a constant source of inspiration to him. He noted that under the double-engine government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh, the state is witnessing rapid and transformational development.
Jitendra Singh said that due to the proactive initiatives of the Chief Minister, the long-pending Deep Sea Mission at Visakhapatnam could be inaugurated. Highlighting the future impact of emerging technologies, he stated that quantum computing will be a major game changer and will soon become a way of life.
Recognising its strategic importance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Quantum Mission with an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore. He added that quantum technologies will play a critical role in sectors such as cybersecurity, healthcare, agriculture, defence, and aerospace, and asserted that India must be prepared to lead the world in quantum computing.
As part of strengthening the quantum ecosystem, the Andhra Pradesh government signed MoUs with 15 partner organisations for the development of Amaravati Quantum Valley. These agreements aim to attract investments in quantum computing, algorithms, software, hardware, cybersecurity, quantum sensing, and quantum bio-foundry technologies.
Companies and institutions including IQ Leap, Tri Quanta Labs, Qubit Force, SRM University, and Quant Focus Labs are among the partners. Notably, six MoUs have been signed exclusively for advanced quantum hardware development, aligned with the National Quantum Mission.
The initiatives will enable specialised research in quantum sensing from Andhra Pradesh and support the development of indigenous quantum technologies for healthcare, defence, and aerospace applications. Plans also include quantum hardware manufacturing, development of satellite-based quantum secure communication systems, and the establishment of a Quantum Reference and Research Facility in Amaravati. The MoUs are expected to facilitate large-scale quantum skill development programmes for youth, creating a future-ready quantum workforce.