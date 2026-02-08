Andhra forest officials relieved as captured tiger regains consciousness

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamundry Circle Chief Conservator of Forests BNN Murthy said on Saturday that the tiger captured at Kurmapuram has regained consciousness, bringing relief to forest officials.

Speaking to TNIE, he said he heaved a sigh of relief after the successful capture of the animal. “It was a wonderful and fierce animal. However, it is still a wild creature. It killed several cattle on its way to Kurmapuram to satiate its hunger as per its natural behaviour,” he explained.

He said a team effort led by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests PV Chalapatirao, District Forest Officer Prabhakar Rao, Forest Range Officer Daveedu Raju, the RESQ team from Pune, and several forest and police officials ensured the successful operation.

Forest officials expressed surprise that the tiger did not harm two cattle despite sharing a hut with them for nearly eight hours. Murthy said it appeared confused after straying from the Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. During its journey, it crossed Godavari river twice, highways, city outskirts, villages, human habitations and forest stretches before finally reaching the East Godavari district.

He said the department remained concerned about public safety as large crowds gathered during tiger sightings, especially in Rayavaram. Authorities shifted the animal to the Vizag Animal Rescue Centre, where experts are monitoring it, and the State government will decide further action.