Finally, elusive tiger captured after week-long chase in East Godavari district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After seven days of relentless efforts, forest department officials on Friday evening successfully captured the elusive Royal Bengal tiger at Kurmapuram village in Rayavaram mandal of East Godavari district, bringing much-needed relief to frightened villagers and authorities alike.

The tiger was safely tranquillised and shifted into a cage, ending days of high tension across the region.

This was announced by Principal Chief Conservator PV Chalapati Rao and Conservator of Rajamundry Circle BNN Murthy. The tiger will be tested in an animal hospital, and later, high-level forest officials will decide what the next strategy is, forest officials said.

After nearly eight hours of tense monitoring, forest officials successfully captured the tiger hiding in a hut amid coconut gardens in Kurmapuram.

As it tried to escape in the evening, Wild life veterinary surgeon Dr Phanindra said, “Two experts including him fired tranquilisation shots and it ran for 200 meters before falling unconscious. It will regain consciousness within 30 minutes. So we shifted it into a cage quickly. It is being transported to Rajamundry for medical tests and will later be moved to Vizag Zoo for rehabilitation.”

The operation ended days of anxiety in villages around Kurmapuram, about 45 km from Rajamahendravaram.