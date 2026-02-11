Take steps for devotee safety at Shiva temples: CM Naidu reviews arrangements across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed arrangements for devotees at major Shaiva temples, including Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam, ahead of the upcoming Maha Shivaratri festival.

Conducting the review via video conference from Delhi, the Chief Minister discussed crowd management, facilities, and safety measures with ministers, the Chief Secretary, DGP, and senior officials. He examined steps taken by district administrations and temple authorities to handle the expected surge in pilgrim turnout during the festival season.

Naidu directed officials to implement strong measures at Srisailam, where heavy crowds are anticipated. He instructed Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Home Minister Anitha to closely monitor arrangements and ensure devotees face no inconvenience.

Special emphasis was placed on providing quick darshan facilities, timely accommodation, and basic amenities for pilgrims, particularly those travelling long distances or undertaking vows.

The Chief Minister stressed that devotees must be treated with respect and should not face difficulties or delays.

He ordered planning to match the growing influx of pilgrims and directed Chief Secretary K Vijayanand to oversee coordination among all departments.