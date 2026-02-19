APPSC Group-I probe handed over to CID

VIJAYAWADA: Suryaraopet police have transferred the case related to alleged irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I exams to the AP Criminal Investigation Department (APCID) for probe on Wednesday.

The move follows directions from the AP High Court, after which the government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under CID Chief Ravi Shankar Ayyanar.

The case originated from a complaint lodged earlier by then APPSC Secretary Rajababu, alleging irregularities in the evaluation of main examination papers of the Group-I recruitment process. As part of the transfer, the Suryaraopet police handed over the case to the CID. Recently, the government instructed the CID to conduct a fresh probe into the allegations and submit a report to the HC. The court had sought a thorough probe to ensure transparency in the case.

So far, the police arrested the suspended IPS officer and former APPSC Secretary P Sita Ramaanjaneyulu and the director of Campaign Media Pvt Ltd P Madhusudhana Rao.