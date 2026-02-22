Protest by Youth Congress at Delhi AI Summit riles CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has strongly criticised the Youth Congress members for staging a shirtless protest during the AI Summit in New Delhi, calling the act irresponsible and harmful to India’s global reputation.

Speaking at the “Swarna Andhra - Swachha Andhra” programme held at Vinukonda of erstwhile Guntur district on Saturday, Naidu said India is emerging as a global leader in IT and Artificial Intelligence and is playing a key role in shaping the knowledge economy.

He said that at a time when the country is positioning itself at the forefront of technological innovation, such protests send the wrong message internationally.

Referring to the Youth Congress demonstration against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said staging semi-nude protests at a prestigious global technology platform was inappropriate.

He said political parties, especially those claiming to represent youth interests, should act responsibly and protect the nation’s image rather than engage in disruptive demonstrations.