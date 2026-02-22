Protest by Youth Congress at Delhi AI Summit riles CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has strongly criticised the Youth Congress members for staging a shirtless protest during the AI Summit in New Delhi, calling the act irresponsible and harmful to India’s global reputation.
Speaking at the “Swarna Andhra - Swachha Andhra” programme held at Vinukonda of erstwhile Guntur district on Saturday, Naidu said India is emerging as a global leader in IT and Artificial Intelligence and is playing a key role in shaping the knowledge economy.
He said that at a time when the country is positioning itself at the forefront of technological innovation, such protests send the wrong message internationally.
Referring to the Youth Congress demonstration against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said staging semi-nude protests at a prestigious global technology platform was inappropriate.
He said political parties, especially those claiming to represent youth interests, should act responsibly and protect the nation’s image rather than engage in disruptive demonstrations.
Naidu expressed deep disappointment over the incident, stating that when 60-70 countries are advancing rapidly in technology, India must present itself as a serious and progressive nation.
He condemned the protest and described it as damaging to the country’s credibility on an international stage.
Taking to ‘X’, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh posted: “I’m shocked and dismayed by the disruption caused by Youth Congress at the AI Summit yesterday.
This global platform was meant to showcase India’s growing leadership as an emerging AI superpower.
Turning such a prestigious international event into a political spectacle only diminishes our collective standing before the world. India deserves better. Let us rise above petty politics and focus on nation-building through innovation and excellence.”
Condemning the protest by the Youth Congress, YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote on ‘X’ “Yesterday at the AI Summit, the Youth Congress made us all feel ashamed.”