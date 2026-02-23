Four dead in suspected kidney illness outbreak in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Panic persists in Rajamahendravaram after two more patients undergoing treatment for severe kidney-related complications died on Monday, taking the death toll to four.

The deceased were identified as N. Seshagirirao (72) and Radha Krishnamurthy (74), both residents of Chowdeshwari Nagar near Lalacheruvu. Four other patients are said to be in critical condition.

Earlier, Bhagashetty Kanakaratnam (76) and Tadi Krishnaveni (75) had succumbed while receiving treatment.

Since February 15, at least 14 residents from the same locality have been hospitalised with symptoms including vomiting, inability to pass urine, and abdominal swelling. Most of the victims are above 60 years of age, though a five-month-old infant and a three-year-old child are also among those affected.