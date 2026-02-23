Four dead in suspected kidney illness outbreak in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Panic persists in Rajamahendravaram after two more patients undergoing treatment for severe kidney-related complications died on Monday, taking the death toll to four.
The deceased were identified as N. Seshagirirao (72) and Radha Krishnamurthy (74), both residents of Chowdeshwari Nagar near Lalacheruvu. Four other patients are said to be in critical condition.
Earlier, Bhagashetty Kanakaratnam (76) and Tadi Krishnaveni (75) had succumbed while receiving treatment.
Since February 15, at least 14 residents from the same locality have been hospitalised with symptoms including vomiting, inability to pass urine, and abdominal swelling. Most of the victims are above 60 years of age, though a five-month-old infant and a three-year-old child are also among those affected.
Health officials suspect contaminated milk as a possible cause, as all the victims were reportedly supplied milk by the same vendor. Some residents alleged that the milk and curd tasted bitter on Maha Shivaratri.
Police have taken into custody the milk supplier, Ganesh, from Korukonda mandal and launched an investigation. Blood and urine samples of the patients have been sent for toxicology analysis, and reports are awaited.
East Godavari Collector Kirthi Chekuri announced that a thorough probe has been ordered and warned that those responsible will not be spared. Two medical camps have been organised in the affected area.
Superintendent of Police D. Naraisha Kishore said medical teams have been pressed into service to examine the issue from both medical and public health perspectives.