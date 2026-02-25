Death toll rises to five in Rajamahendravaram milk adulteration tragedy

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The death toll in the suspected adulterated milk tragedy has risen to five, triggering statewide concern. Battula Manohar (6) succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Earlier, Thadi Ramani (58), Radhakrishna Murthy (74), N. Seshagirirao (72), T. Krishnaveni and T. Ramani (58) died allegedly due to consumption of contaminated milk.

The East Godavari District Collector officially confirmed five deaths due to milk adulteration in the city.

DSP Dev Kumar said five murder cases have been registered at the Three Town police station in Rajamahendravaram. He added that the accused will be taken into police custody through the court and be interrogated for further information.

In a surprise move, the state government transferred Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr P.V.V. Satyanarayana and appointed Dr Rajasekhar Kenady in his place.