Two dead, 90 undergoing treatment after diarrhoea outbreak in Andhra's Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: One person died and another 90 people are undergoing treatment due to a diarrhoea outbreak in the Srikakulam municipal corporation limits. A second death has also been reported, though the authorities are yet to confirm if it was caused by diarrhoea.

The deceased have been identified as Mandala Suresh of Kandra Veedhi and Sadasivuni Narasimhamurthy of Golkonda Revu. The duo succumbed to multi-organ failure after allegedly being affected by chronic diarrhoea.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced Rs 10 lakhs in compensation to the kin of the deceased.

The outbreak is concentrated in densely populated neighborhoods including Kaki Veedhi, Dammala Veedhi, Gudi Veedhi, Kandra Veedhi, Manguvari Thota and Golkonda Revu.

Although the exact cause of the outbreak is yet to be ascertained, local authorities suspect it was triggered by consumption of contaminated drinking water.

According to preliminary investigations, recent road expansion works in the area is believed to have damaged municipal pipelines supplying drinking water, allowing drainage water to seep in and contaminate it.