Diarrhoea cases increases to 102 in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: The number of diarrhoea cases in Srikakulam municipal corporation limits rose to 102 by Wednesday evening despite the control measures being taken by the administration.

According to health officials, as many as 102 diarrhoea cases were reported under four ward secretariats. Among them, 85 victims are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Although 45 victims are stable and ready for discharge. However, they are under the doctor’s observation as part of precautionary measures.

Officials confirmed that only one person Mandala Suresh was succumbed to the multi organ failure followed by severe diarrhoea at RIMS hospital. "The other person Sadasivuni Narasimhamurthy breathed his last in his home with alleged diarrhoea symptoms. However, we can confirm his death either due to diarrhoea or normal based on the post-mortem report,” officials told the media.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana on Wednesday, visited Srikakulam, inspected the diarrhoea-affected colonies, interacted with the diarrhoea victims in several hospitals and conducted a detailed review meeting with the officials on the control measures of diarrhoea.

Earlier in the day, he visited the affected families in Dammala Veedhi and Kandra Veedhi along with Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and local MLA Gundu Shankar and assured the victims that the government will provide full support to the families affected by the diarrhoea outbreak.

Speaking to media, minister P Narayana said, ‘‘We have conducted a door-to-door survey with as many as 50 medical teams. One person has died due to diarrhoea so far. The government will provide full support to the families affected by the diarrhoea outbreak,’’ he added.

District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and local MLA Gundu Shankar handed over financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Mandala Suresh, who passed away due to the diarrhoea.