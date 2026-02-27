Doctors set to commence treatment to Punarvika

KURNOOL: Doctors will soon begin advanced medical treatment for Punarvika, an 11-month-old girl from Veldurthi mandal headquarters in Kurnool district who is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA Type 1), a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle degeneration.

Father M Suresh said on Thursday that doctors are preparing to start treatment and thanked the public for supporting the family’s efforts to fund the therapy. “The Society has given my daughter a new life,” Suresh said, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support.

Suresh thanked every donor, organisation and well-wisher who contributed to the treatment and described their generosity as a true reflection of humanity. He said people from all walks of life stood by the family during its most difficult phase and virtually granted his daughter a rebirth.

Suresh said Industries Minister TG Bharath encouraged the family and gave them confidence during the crisis.

He said voluntary organisations extended memorable cooperation. He added that a recent announcement by Minister Nara Lokesh gave the family reassurance and hope.