Collegium moots Justice Lisa Gill as next CJ of Andhra Pradesh HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium has resolved to recommend transfer of Justice Lisa Gill, judge at High Court of Punjab and Haryana, to the High Court of AP and for her appointment as the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date the vacancy would arise.

The recommendation was made at a meeting of the collegium on Thursday.

“The collegium has taken a policy decision that in order to strengthen the efficiency and quality of administration of justice, a judge who is proposed to take over the high court as its chief justice may be transferred well in advance, preferably two months before the vacancy arises, so that such recommendee in the meantime becomes well conversant with the affairs of that high court and assumes charge of the office of chief justice, on the retirement of incumbent chief justice,” the SC Collegium said in a statement.

In another development, the collegium also approved the proposals for appointment of nine advocates - Md Nadim Seraj, Ranjan Kumar Jha, Kumar Manish, Sanjeev Kumar, Girijish Kumar, Alok Kumar, Raj Kumar, Rana Vikram Singh, and Vikash Kumar - as judges of the High Court of Judicature at Patna.

The Collegium has recommended the appointment of Kerala HC judge Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari as the next CJ of the Madras High Court. The decision was taken as the incumbent Madras High Court Chief Justice, Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, is due to retire on March 5.