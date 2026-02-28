Police seek five-day custody of accused in Rajamahendravaram milk adulteration incident

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Police have filed a memo in court seeking five-day custody of accused Addala Ganeswararao in the suspected milk adulteration case, Investigation Officer DSP Dev Kumar said.

Speaking to TNIE, DSP Dev Kumar said, “We expect the court to pass orders on Monday. After obtaining permission, we will proceed with custodial interrogation.”

He added that forensic, veterinary, food safety and pathological reports are awaited and said scientific evidence will play a crucial role. He also said that the SP has constituted special teams for an in-depth probe.

Authorities said the medical situation linked to the suspected milk adulteration case remains under control, even as 11 patients continue on ventilator and dialysis support.

According to official data, four patients are undergoing dialysis, while 11 patients are on a ventilator and dialysis support.

Officials have established medical camps in the affected areas to provide continuous monitoring and treatment. The Municipal Commissioner of the Corporation is serving as the nodal officer to supervise patient care, ensure availability of medical staff and coordinate ambulance services.

Authorities have collected 12 blood samples and three urine samples and sent them to the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati for GC-MS analysis to detect nephrotoxins, as senior nephrologist Dr Ravi Raju advised.

Officials said strong epidemiological evidence points to milk adulteration as the probable cause.