Sensational murder case of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera comes to a close

VIJAYAWADA: The 19-year-long quest for justice in the sensational murder of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera came to a poignant and heart-wrenching close on Friday, as officials of the CBI handed over her mortal remains to her grieving parents for cremation in Vijayawada court.
The development followed the court’s acceptance of the CBI’s closure report in the case. Acting on the court’s direction, the agency returned Ayesha’s remains, which had been exhumed in 2019 for a re-postmortem examination as part of the reinvestigation.
Family members said the final rites were conducted in Tenali in accordance with Muslim traditions, marking a painful end to years of legal battles, public appeals and fading hopes.
In its report, the CBI informed the court that it had found no legally admissible evidence to prosecute any individual in connection with the crime. The court observed that there was no material warranting further investigation. It also recorded the parents’ dissatisfaction with the closure report and noted their submission that financial constraints prevented them from pursuing further legal remedies.
Speaking to reporters, a distraught Shamshad Begum said the family’s long struggle had yielded no justice.
“For 19 years, I have waited and fought for justice for my innocent daughter. Despite our long battle, we have not got justice,” she said, her voice trembling with anguish. “I pray that those who killed my daughter receive the harshest punishment.”
Alleging that evidence in the case had been tampered with, she vowed to continue the fight until the real culprits are brought to book. The family is planning to seek an appointment with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to request further action.
Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed with Women activists from various organisations and other activists accompanied the family to express solidarity. They held placards demanding justice for Ayesha.