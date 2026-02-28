Sensational murder case of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera comes to a close

VIJAYAWADA: The 19-year-long quest for justice in the sensational murder of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera came to a poignant and heart-wrenching close on Friday, as officials of the CBI handed over her mortal remains to her grieving parents for cremation in Vijayawada court.

The development followed the court’s acceptance of the CBI’s closure report in the case. Acting on the court’s direction, the agency returned Ayesha’s remains, which had been exhumed in 2019 for a re-postmortem examination as part of the reinvestigation.

Family members said the final rites were conducted in Tenali in accordance with Muslim traditions, marking a painful end to years of legal battles, public appeals and fading hopes.

In its report, the CBI informed the court that it had found no legally admissible evidence to prosecute any individual in connection with the crime. The court observed that there was no material warranting further investigation. It also recorded the parents’ dissatisfaction with the closure report and noted their submission that financial constraints prevented them from pursuing further legal remedies.