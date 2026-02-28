YSRCP MLCs demand debate on laddu row

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLCs has strongly criticised the ruling TDP-led coalition government for allegedly evading a full-fledged debate on the Tirumala laddu controversy.

Addressing media at the Assembly Media Point, they asked why the government was reluctant to discuss the issue if no irregularities occurred in the procurement of ghee used for laddu preparation.

The MLCs alleged that corruption took place through Indapur Dairy and claimed that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) funds were diverted to Heritage Foods, a company linked to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s family.

They accused the government of violating Assembly conventions by offering only a short statement instead of permitting a proper debate, despite agreeing to one in the Business Advisory Committee.

For four consecutive days, YSRCP members have demanded a discussion, but they say ruling party legislators created chaos in the House to block it.

They cited the CBI-SIT charge sheet as evidence of wrongdoing and accused the Chief Minister of misleading devotees by raising fears of adulterated ghee. Several MLCs, including Vanka Ravinder Nath, Kumbha Ravibabu, and Ramasubba Reddy, alleged that Naidu politicised the issue for personal gain and must apologise to devotees.

Other members, including Kavuru Srinivas and Parvata Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, said TTD’s national prestige was at stake.