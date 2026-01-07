ONGC Mori-5 blaze contained partially; evacuations, environmental monitoring underway

AMALAPURAM: A massive gas blowout at ONGC’s Mori-5 well near Irusumanda village in Ambedkar Konaseema district has been partially brought under control after continuous firefighting efforts.

The flames, which initially rose to nearly 25 metres wide and 20 metres high following the leak on January 5, have been reduced significantly, though the blaze is yet to be fully extinguished.

Expert teams from Rajamahendravaram and Narasapuram, supported by ONGC and GAIL fire units, deployed six tankers to pump water onto the inferno. Using the Thermal Cooling System, they managed to lower the heat and redirect the flames vertically.

Temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius spread to nearby villages, forcing the evacuation of around 600 residents from Lakkavaram, Irusumanda and Gubbalapalem. Coconut plantations, paddy fields and vegetable crops were scorched, with farmers reporting extensive damage and many trees completely burned.

District authorities confirmed that thanks to timely alerts, no lives were lost. Victims have been shifted to rehabilitation centres and provided food and shelter. Amalapuram MP Harish Madhur said an inquiry will be conducted once the flames are fully extinguished.

Razole MLA Deva Varaprasad criticized ONGC for failing to inform local representatives about re-drilling operations, saying there was no clarity on the extent of oil and gas reserves underground.

Regional Fire Officer Swamy noted that six tankers were deployed to maintain cooling and prevent the fire from spreading further. Konaseema Joint Collector T. Nisanthi told reporters that a “water umbrella” was created to reduce temperatures and protect surrounding vegetation. She said ONGC, revenue, police, SDRF and Red Cross teams are working together, with expert reinforcements arriving from Delhi and Mumbai.