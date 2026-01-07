ONGC Mori-5 blaze contained partially; evacuations, environmental monitoring underway

AMALAPURAM: A massive gas blowout at ONGC’s Mori-5 well near Irusumanda village in Ambedkar Konaseema district has been partially brought under control after continuous firefighting efforts.
The flames, which initially rose to nearly 25 metres wide and 20 metres high following the leak on January 5, have been reduced significantly, though the blaze is yet to be fully extinguished.
Expert teams from Rajamahendravaram and Narasapuram, supported by ONGC and GAIL fire units, deployed six tankers to pump water onto the inferno. Using the Thermal Cooling System, they managed to lower the heat and redirect the flames vertically.
Temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius spread to nearby villages, forcing the evacuation of around 600 residents from Lakkavaram, Irusumanda and Gubbalapalem. Coconut plantations, paddy fields and vegetable crops were scorched, with farmers reporting extensive damage and many trees completely burned.
District authorities confirmed that thanks to timely alerts, no lives were lost. Victims have been shifted to rehabilitation centres and provided food and shelter. Amalapuram MP Harish Madhur said an inquiry will be conducted once the flames are fully extinguished.
Razole MLA Deva Varaprasad criticized ONGC for failing to inform local representatives about re-drilling operations, saying there was no clarity on the extent of oil and gas reserves underground.
Regional Fire Officer Swamy noted that six tankers were deployed to maintain cooling and prevent the fire from spreading further. Konaseema Joint Collector T. Nisanthi told reporters that a “water umbrella” was created to reduce temperatures and protect surrounding vegetation. She said ONGC, revenue, police, SDRF and Red Cross teams are working together, with expert reinforcements arriving from Delhi and Mumbai.
ONGC senior management has now assumed operational control of the site. Director (Technology & Field Services) and Crisis Management Team experts from Delhi finalized a comprehensive blowout control plan. Firefighters constructed a temporary canal from a nearby irrigation source.
Air quality,noise levels under ONGC observation
ONGC said air quality, noise levels and water bodies within a 600-metre radius are being continuously monitored to minimize environmental impact. The Mori-5 well is operated by Deep Industries Ltd of Ahmedabad, ONGC’s Production Enhancement Contractor.
The company secured a ₹1,402-crore contract in 2024 for production enhancement operations at ONGC’s Rajahmundry Asset and has been managing the well for about a year. The incident has sparked political criticism. Left party leader Karem Venkateswara Rao alleged ONGC handed over the well in a “crores of rupees scam”, arguing that ONGC’s earlier claim of low gas pressure was an excuse to escape responsibility.
He demanded a judicial inquiry. Former MP G.V. Harsha Kumar also called for a government probe into Deep Industries’ management, accusing ONGC and district authorities of leaving the well idle under pretenses.
As of Tuesday evening, officials said the intensity of the flames had reduced compared to Monday, but complete extinguishing would depend on further expert assessment. ONGC reiterated that all operations are being carried out with the highest standards of safety and environmental care, in coordination with state authorities and disaster management teams.