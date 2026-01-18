Two held for vandalisation in Andhra's Vizianagaram district

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram police were learnt to have arrested two accused in connection with the vandalisation of the NTR statue in Seetharampuram under Lakkavarapukota mandal in the district on Saturday. They have identified a few others behind the vandalisation and are continuing their man-hunt to nab the accused.

It may be recalled that, unknown miscreants vandalised the statue of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR) in Seetharampuram village under Lakkavarapukota mandal in the district on Thursday night.

Based on the local’s information, Srungavarapukota Rural Circle Inspector L Appalanaidu visited Seetharampuram village and inspected the vandalised NTR statue.

The incident created political stir in Srungavarapukota Assembly segment as well as Vizianagaram district as the vandalisation of the statue took place a head of the NTR’s death anniversary.

Srungavarapukota police arrested two accused, said to be YSRCP sympathisers, on Saturday. They have been continuing their man-hunt to catch a few other accused.