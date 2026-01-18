YSRCP stages protests over activist’s murder

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) workers staged statewide protests at Dr BR Ambedkar statues across all district headquarters, condemning the brutal murder of Dalit YSRCP activist Manda Salman of Pinnelli village in Gurazala constituency, following a call given by party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Party leaders and SC Cell representatives held dharnas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu (Narasaraopet), Kurnool, Tirupati (combined Chittoor), YSR Kadapa, and Anantapur districts, stating that constitutional governance has collapsed in Andhra Pradesh and that political killings and attacks on YSRCP workers have become routine.

Leaders said Salman’s murder is a direct consequence of the prevailing ‘Red Book rule’ going on in the State and the police collusion and demanded immediate arrests, suspension of responsible officers, and strict action under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Several speakers stated that hundreds of Dalit families have been driven out of Pinnelli village, that even Salman’s last rites were initially obstructed, and that law and order have deteriorated gravely after the elections.