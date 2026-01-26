Fear mounts as drone camera captures movement of tiger in Andhra's Eluru district

ELURU: Panic has gripped several villages in Buttayagudem mandal of Eluru district following the sighting of a tiger in the forest and habitation zones surrounding Kannapuram.

The movement of the big cat over the past five days has caused fear among residents of Pandirimamidigudem, Kamavaram, Antarvedi Gudem, and Nagula Gudem, as it has reportedly been attacking cattle sheds and killing cows and buffaloes.

According to residents, the tiger was first believed to have entered the area between Pandirimamidigudem and Kamavaram villages late on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, villagers and devotees travelling to the Gubbala Mangamma temple reportedly spotted the animal, confirming its presence close to human settlements.

A drone camera later captured visuals of the tiger near Kannapuram, further heightening concern in the villages.

Forest department officials, after tracing pugmarks and camera trap footage, confirmed the presence of a male sub-adult tiger.

Officials stated that the animal appears to have migrated from the Kavadigundla forest area of Telangana and entered Andhra Pradesh through forest corridors connected to the Papikonda National Park region.

The tiger is said to be exhibiting livestock-hunting behaviour, with reports confirming the killing of a cow in the Kovvada area near Kannapuram. Officials noted that the animal’s apparent lack of strong hunting skills in the wild may be pushing it closer to villages in search of easy prey, increasing the risk of human-wildlife conflict.