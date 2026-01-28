Agency farmers in Andhra's Eluru district panic as tiger kills eight cattle in two weeks

ELURU: The continued movement of a tiger in the agency areas of Buttayagudem and Koyyalagudem mandals in Eluru district over the past fortnight has triggered widespread fear and anxiety among villagers.

Repeated livestock attacks by the big cat have caused losses to farmers and cattle owners, forcing residents to live in constant fear and restrict their daily activities.

According to local reports, the tiger has been moving close to human habitations, particularly in forest fringe villages. Satyanarayana, a farmer from Kandrikagudem village, stated that the tiger killed his three-year-old buffalo, causing him a financial loss estimated at Rs 50,000.

“This buffalo was my main source of income,” he said, adding that such incidents have severely affected the livelihoods of farmers in the area. In another incident, villagers reported that the tiger attacked and killed a calf near Lankapalli village on the spot.

Over the past several days, the tiger has reportedly been roaming in and around Ammapalem, Semaluru Gudem, Puliramanna Gudem, Madhavaram, and Lankapalli villages.

Forest officials confirmed that eight cattle have been killed so far, while two others were seriously injured. The affected villagers described the situation as terrifying, with many avoiding early morning and late evening movements.

Adding to the panic, two farmers from Merakagudem village said they came face to face with the tiger while on their way to maize fields.