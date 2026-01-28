Amaravati legal status: TDPP for bill in Parliament

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) leader Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu, who attended the all-party meeting convened by the Centre ahead of the commencement of the Parliament session from Wednesday, said the Centre was urged to table a Bill to provide legal sanctity to Amaravati as the Capital City of Andhra Pradesh and to address other issues pertaining to the State.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Lavu said he also urged the Centre to sanction funds under the Poorvodaya scheme for the completion of irrigation projects located in North Andhra and the Rayalaseema regions.

Seeking a debate on the interlinking of rivers across the country, he said the Centre’s attention was drawn to the need to discuss the interlinking of the Godavari, Krishna and Pennar rivers in the State and sought its cooperation in taking the project forward.

The TDPP leader recalled that though the Centre had sanctioned Rs 26,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), only Rs 2,000 crore was spent between 2019 and 2024.

The remaining funds, he said, were stalled due to the previous State government’s failure to release matching funds. He urged the Centre to restore the funds and do justice to the State.

Seeking a discussion on the issues faced by tobacco growers, Lavu Krishna Devarayalu said there was uncertainty over the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, approved during the previous session of Parliament. He said clarity was needed to resolve trading issues.

The TDP MP said it was also decided to discuss the Free Trade Agreements being entered into by India with various other nations.