Bodies of boat mishap victims likely to reach Hyderabad today

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre and the State government have stepped up efforts to bring back the mortal remains of three tourists from Andhra Pradesh, who died in the boat accident near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday.

In an official statement on Sunday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said, “We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved families, and coordinating closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Embassy of India in Vietnam to expedite the repatriation process. The three victims were identified as Ravi Teja from Hindupur, M Sridhar from Kadapa, and Gelli Jayalakshmi from Machilipatnam.

“Vietnamese authorities and officials of the Indian Embassy are completing the formalities, including identification, documentation and transport clearances. After the completion of procedures, the mortal remains are expected to be moved to Hanoi and flown to Hyderabad. The Indian Embassy officials are expected to complete airline bookings and documentation procedure by Monday,” the Union Minister said.

AP steps up repatriation as Vietnam boat tragedy survivors head home today

“After the completion of paperwork, the bodies will be brought to the Hyderabad International Airport,” the Civil Aviation Minister said.

Ram Mohan Naidu further informed that the bereaved family members should register the required details on the eCARe portal to facilitate the hand over of the mortal remains at the Hyderabad airport. The families have been asked to urgently submit the name of the person who will receive the body, along with the mobile phone number and a valid government-issued photo identity card. The Andhra Pradesh Bhavan team will immediately forward these details to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to enable the completion of the remaining formalities, and oversee the repatriation process, he added.