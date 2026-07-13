Bodies of boat mishap victims likely to reach Hyderabad today

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre and the State government have stepped up efforts to bring back the mortal remains of three tourists from Andhra Pradesh, who died in the boat accident near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday.
In an official statement on Sunday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said, “We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved families, and coordinating closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Embassy of India in Vietnam to expedite the repatriation process. The three victims were identified as Ravi Teja from Hindupur, M Sridhar from Kadapa, and Gelli Jayalakshmi from Machilipatnam.
“Vietnamese authorities and officials of the Indian Embassy are completing the formalities, including identification, documentation and transport clearances. After the completion of procedures, the mortal remains are expected to be moved to Hanoi and flown to Hyderabad. The Indian Embassy officials are expected to complete airline bookings and documentation procedure by Monday,” the Union Minister said.
AP steps up repatriation as Vietnam boat tragedy survivors head home today
“After the completion of paperwork, the bodies will be brought to the Hyderabad International Airport,” the Civil Aviation Minister said.
Ram Mohan Naidu further informed that the bereaved family members should register the required details on the eCARe portal to facilitate the hand over of the mortal remains at the Hyderabad airport. The families have been asked to urgently submit the name of the person who will receive the body, along with the mobile phone number and a valid government-issued photo identity card. The Andhra Pradesh Bhavan team will immediately forward these details to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to enable the completion of the remaining formalities, and oversee the repatriation process, he added.
On the other hand, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the ongoing relief and repatriation measures with senior officials on Sunday. He directed officials to ensure the safe return of all affected tourists, and the early transportation of the mortal remains of the victims to their hometowns. Officials informed the Chief Minister that Gelli Kishore, who was injured in the boat accident, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Vietnam and recovering.
Naidu also instructed the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan officials to continue round-the-clock coordination with the Indian Embassy until all survivors return to India safely.
Meanwhile, all Telugu tourists stranded on Phu Quoc Island after the accident reached Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Sunday. They are scheduled to travel by Vietnam Airlines and are expected to arrive in Hyderabad tonight. The Indian Embassy, the Andhra Pradesh government and AP Bhavan have been providing continuous consular, logistical and repatriation assistance to the group. Families requiring urgent travel to Vietnam have also sought emergency visa support through the Embassy.
It may be recalled that a boat carrying Indian tourists capsized in Phu Quoc Island, leaving 15 people dead.