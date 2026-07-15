Jagan extends Rs 7 lakh aid for families of missing fishers

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 7 lakh each to the families of the six fishermen who have remained missing since their fishing boat capsized off the Visakhapatnam coast on July 4. The party also announced Rs 7 lakh assistance to Kari Chinna, the lone survivor of the accident.

Jagan visited the affected families in Visakhapatnam and alleged that the State government’s delayed response had reduced the chances of rescuing the missing fishermen.

He claimed there was a lack of coordination among the district administration, police and other departments despite information about the incident being available.