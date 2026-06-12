Visakhapatnam Steel Plant blast: NHRC seeks report from CS within 2 weeks

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the explosion at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) that claimed the lives of nine workers and left several others with severe burn injuries on June 8.

Acting on media reports, the Commission observed that the incident, if the reported facts are established, raises concerns relating to the protection of workers’ rights and safety.

It has issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. The NHRC has directed the government to provide information on the condition of the injured workers, the medical treatment being extended to them, and the payment of ex-gratia compensation to both the injured workers and the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

A ladle carrying 150 tonnes of molten steel reportedly exploded in the Steel Melting Shop of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)-run VSP, spilling metal and causing multiple casualties. The tragedy has triggered concerns over industrial safety practices at plant.

Workers’ unions have alleged that established safety protocols were not adequately followed and that management failed to address potential operational risks. Responding to this, the Commission said the matter warranted examination in view of serious loss of life and injuries caused by the incident.

The intervention from NHRC comes amid growing demands from labour organisations for accountability, strengthened measures in heavy industries.