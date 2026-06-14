Vizag Steel Plant explosion death toll rises to 10

VISAKHAPATNAM: The death toll in the June 8 accident at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, rose to 10 on Saturday after another injured worker succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

The deceased, G Suribabu, a contract worker from Seethanagaram village in Pedagantyada mandal, had sustained burns in the accident at the Steel Melt Shop-1 (SMS-1). He was undergoing treatment at MGM Seven Hills Hospital, where he died on Saturday afternoon. Suribabu is survived by his wife Varalakshmi, son Lokesh and daughter Prameela.

The accident occurred on June 8 when a ladle carrying molten steel exploded at the SMS-1 unit of the plant. Eight workers died in the incident, while another injured worker, Kandula Paidiraju, succumbed to injuries on June 10.

According to details, six workers had sustained injuries in the accident. With Suribabu’s death, the number of fatalities has risen to 10. Two injured workers have since been discharged from hospital, while two others continue to undergo treatment and are reported to be stable.