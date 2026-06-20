Grief grips as remains of slain marine engineer reach Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: A pall of gloom descended over Visakhapatnam on Friday as the mortal remains of Patnala Suresh, a marine engineer from Sriharipuram who was killed in an attack on the oil tanker MT Settebello off the Oman coast, arrived in the city.

Suresh, 44, was serving as Chief Engineer aboard the Palau-flagged vessel when it came under attack near the Strait of Hormuz on June 10. He was among three Indian crew members who lost their lives in the incident. The tanker was carrying 24 Indian crew members, of whom 21 were rescued.

A marine engineer with two decades of experience, Suresh had worked with the same shipping company for around 12 years. Family members said he had already received his relieving letter and was awaiting a replacement before returning home after nearly five months at sea. He was expected to return to Vizag later this month to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary with his family.

Suresh is survived by his wife, two sons studying in Classes IX and VI, his parents and a sister.

“Three Indians have lost their lives in a conflict that had nothing to do with them. I want to know what assistance will be provided to the families of all three seafarers by the Central Government, the State governments and other concerned authorities. There are reports and rumours about compensation, but no official announcement has come so far,” she said.