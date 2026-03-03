Iran conflict | Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu assures all help to Telugus stranded in Gulf

Naidu stressed that APNRTS and RTGS should work in close coordination on relief operations and continuously monitor developments, particularly at airports where flight cancellations have disrupted travel. He assured that the State government stands firmly behind stranded Telugu people and has initiated measures to safeguard them until their return.

The Chief Minister advised Telugu migrants not to panic and to stay in safe places until airports reopen and flight services resume. He announced that temporary accommodation and assistance are being arranged through APNRTS coordinators in collaboration with local Telugu families.

To facilitate communication, the government has set up a 24/7 helpline: 0863-2340678, WhatsApp +91 85000 27678, and email support via helpline@apnrts.com, support@apnrts.com and info@apnrts.com. The APNRTS website (https://apnrts.ap.gov.in) also provides updated information.

Meanwhile, Minister for NRI Empowerment and Relations Kondapalli Srinivas confirmed that APNRTS officials are in constant touch with coordinators and are tracking developments at airports. He urged stranded Telugu migrant workers to make use of services of the Indian Embassy and the State’s helplines for immediate support.

The CM reiterated that every effort is being made to bring Telugu migrants home safely.