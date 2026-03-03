Integrate AI to strengthen governance: CM Chandrababu Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all government departments to strengthen governance and improve efficiency. He emphasised that technology-driven administration is essential to deliver better services to citizens.

During a review meeting at the camp office, the Chief Minister discussed Real-Time Governance (RTGS) and public perception. He instructed officials to develop a mechanism that integrates data from drones, CCTV cameras, and satellites, enabling more effective monitoring and decision-making.

Naidu stressed that officials must conduct regular field visits to assess performance and ensure that services reach people at the grassroots level. He also highlighted the need for vigilance in light of recurring accidents and incidents across the state.

To prevent firecracker unit explosions, he suggested that officials study safety practices in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, and implement similar protective measures in Andhra Pradesh.

With summer approaching, the Chief Minister directed authorities to ensure adequate drinking water facilities at RTC bus stations so that passengers do not face inconvenience. He added that bus journeys should be made comfortable from the point of boarding to the destination.

On welfare measures, Naidu instructed that pension distribution must be carried out without lapses, with special attention to “Swarnagramas” and “Swarnawards.” He clarified that surveys should only be conducted to gather additional information, not to repeatedly collect the same data, thereby avoiding inconvenience to citizens and government staff.

Officials informed the CM that WhatsApp-based “Mana Mitra” services have been expanded to 953 categories. Naidu urged them to create greater public awareness so that people can easily access and benefit from these services.

This review underscored the government’s focus on integrating AI into governance, strengthening safety measures, improving public amenities, and expanding digital services to enhance citizen satisfaction.