Sack BR Naidu as TTD Chairman: Bhumana

TIRUPATI: Reiterating the demand for the resignation of TTD Chairman after the exposure of his videos and pictures on social media, YSRCP has upped the ante and affirmed that the content was not AI-generated but was original which was certified by a competent authority.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the video and photos were sent for AI scrutiny, and the report said that they were genuine, unlike what BR Naidu claimed, and his threats would cut no ice as he is caught on the wrong foot.

Bhumana said the social media is agog with these obscene pictures and videos.

He further stated that CM Chandrababu Naidu has appointed a person with such questionable credentials to the high post of TTD bringing down its image and sanctity.

Displaying the pictures and videos to the media, Karunakar Reddy read out a letter that was written by the woman seen in the pictures. She identified herself as a person with a long acquaintance and in a relationship with BR Naidu, who has cheated and insulted her on many counts.

The letter was addressed to Chandrababu Naidu with a copy to Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan the former TTD Chairman urged not to entertain BR Naidu to any high positions, stating that the sanctity of TTD would be deteriorated and the damage would be irreparable.

With Chandrababu Naidu ignoring the letter of the lady in distress, his intention is very clear, and the social media is going wild with videos and pictures, and netizens have been commenting and are asking answers as to why he should continue in that sacred post.