Iran conflict | Take measures to evacuate Telugus stranded in Gulf countries, says Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the State government to take immediate and coordinated measures to evacuate Non-Resident Andhras stranded in Gulf countries amid the prevailing war-like situation in the Middle East.

Jagan stated that thousands of people from Andhra Pradesh are employed across Gulf nations and are currently facing uncertainty and security risks due to escalating tensions.

With flight services being cancelled and restrictions imposed at several international airports, many individuals have been left stranded, resulting in significant distress and hardship.

He emphasised the need for the State Government to work in coordination with the Central Government to evacuate and bring back.