Vetlapalem explosion exposes reality of hazardous livelihood

KAKINADA: The tragic firecracker explosion at Vetlapalem has left several families devastated, highlighting the harsh realities of livelihood dependence on hazardous work.

Despite knowing the risks, villagers say they have little choice but to join fireworks units, as alternative employment is scarce.

Vemagiri Daveedu, a resident of Kummari Veedhi in Samalkota, is one such worker who has spent over a decade mixing chemicals in firecracker units. He joined Surya Sri Fireworks at Vetlapalem just two months ago and is now battling for his life at Kakinada Government General Hospital.