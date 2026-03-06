1,363 ASHA worker posts to be filled in Andhra Pradesh: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government in the State has reiterated its commitment to addressing the concerns of ASHA workers.

State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav met representatives of the AP ASHA Workers Union (CITU) at the Secretariat and assured them that several demands are under active consideration.

During the meeting, the minister stated that the government is examining the proposal to provide Rs 15,000 towards funeral expenses and will soon distribute new mobile phones and uniforms.

He emphasised that ASHA workers’ duties will be streamlined according to the official job chart, with instructions already being sent to districts. Recruitment of 1,363 vacant posts is planned, in addition to the 1,234 positions filled in the past 20 months. The feasibility of extending insurance coverage is also being studied.

Yadav highlighted that the coalition government had already implemented key welfare measures, including raising the retirement age from 60 to 62 years, sanctioning six months of maternity leave, and granting gratuity benefits to retired workers.

He noted that these decisions were taken proactively, even before formal requests were made, reflecting the government’s recognition of ASHA workers’ vital role.