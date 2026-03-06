Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu unveils new Population Management Policy for growth

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday unveiled a landmark Population Management Policy in the Legislative Assembly, describing it as one of the most crucial initiatives for Andhra Pradesh’s future. This is the first such effort by a State gin the country for population growth.

He emphasised a shift from traditional family planning towards comprehensive population care, urging legislators and citizens to engage in a month-long debate on the policy draft. Naidu pointed out that fertility rates have sharply declined worldwide, citing examples of Japan, South Korea and Italy, and warned that Andhra Pradesh is experiencing a similar trend now.

The State’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has declined to 1.5, compared to 3.0 in 1993. He cautioned that if this decline continues, the working-age population will shrink, slowing economic growth. According to 2023 figures, only 6.7 lakh births were recorded annually, and by 2047, nearly 23% of the population will be old, creating demographic and economic challenges.

The draft policy is built on a five-pillar framework – Motherhood, Strength, Welfare, Skills and Sanjeevani – designed to provide government support across the life cycle, from pregnancy to old age.