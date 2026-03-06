Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu unveils new Population Management Policy for growth

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday unveiled a landmark Population Management Policy in the Legislative Assembly, describing it as one of the most crucial initiatives for Andhra Pradesh’s future. This is the first such effort by a State gin the country for population growth.
He emphasised a shift from traditional family planning towards comprehensive population care, urging legislators and citizens to engage in a month-long debate on the policy draft. Naidu pointed out that fertility rates have sharply declined worldwide, citing examples of Japan, South Korea and Italy, and warned that Andhra Pradesh is experiencing a similar trend now.
The State’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has declined to 1.5, compared to 3.0 in 1993. He cautioned that if this decline continues, the working-age population will shrink, slowing economic growth. According to 2023 figures, only 6.7 lakh births were recorded annually, and by 2047, nearly 23% of the population will be old, creating demographic and economic challenges.
The draft policy is built on a five-pillar framework – Motherhood, Strength, Welfare, Skills and Sanjeevani – designed to provide government support across the life cycle, from pregnancy to old age.
Fertility centres at govt hospitals on anvil in AP
Naidu stressed that this holistic approach would safeguard demographic balance, improve living standards, and secure long-term economic stability.
Among the key measures proposed are the establishment of fertility centres in government hospitals, Rs 25,000 incentive for the third child, and extended parental leave—12 months for mothers and two months for fathers.
The policy also promises monthly nutrition support, free education up to 18 years, and improved maternal care facilities. Additionally, working women’s hostels, child care centres, pink toilets, and safe transport options will be set up across the State to support women’s participation in the workforce.
Naidu underscored the economic impact of women’s workforce participation, currently at 31%. Raising this to 59% could boost the State’s GDP by 15%, he said. To support this, the government is investing in infrastructure such as working women’s hostels, including a Rs 172 crore project in Visakhapatnam, child care facilities, and safe commuting options like She Cabs.
Healthcare reforms are also central to the policy. The government plans to expand IVF services under PPP mode, reduce reliance on cesarean deliveries, and cut teenage pregnancies from 8.8% to below 3%. Naidu said couples facing fertility challenges would receive assistance, while maternal health would be strengthened through a Centre of Excellence.
With projections showing a sharp rise in the elderly population, the policy also focuses on senior citizens. Special wards will be set up in every district, and community health centres will host clinics twice a month.
Through the Silver Skills Registry, 50,000 retired professionals will be engaged in mentoring. The Sanjeevani digital health project, already successful in Kuppam, will be expanded statewide, connecting 5.2 crore people across 2,086 health centres by July 2026.
Naidu announced that the draft policy will be made available online, with legislators tasked to hold discussions in every constituency. Public feedback will be collected until the end of this month, after which the policy will be finalised and implemented from April 1, 2026. Annual reviews will ensure flexibility and adaptation to changing demographic needs.
Concluding his address, Naidu urged citizens to view population management as an opportunity rather than a crisis. “A healthy, wealthy and happy Andhra Pradesh is possible only through population management,” he said. He called for collective support to ensure demographic stability, economic prosperity and social well-being for generations.