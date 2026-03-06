Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for children under 13 within 90 days: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Speaking in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the state government is considering restricting social media access for children below 13 years of age.

Referring to a proposal by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the Chief Minister said the government plans to launch a programme within the next 90 days to prevent children under 13 from accessing social media platforms.

Naidu also said discussions are underway on possible regulations for the 13–16 age group. A decision will be taken after consultations and wider consensus.

He added that the government is committed to protecting children from the potential negative impact of social media and will take necessary steps to safeguard their well-being.