Karnataka to ban social media for children under 16, CM announces in state budget

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the Karnataka government will ban social media use for children below 16, while presenting the 2026–27 state budget in the Legislative Assembly.

The announcement follows earlier discussions with university vice-chancellors and educationists, during which Siddaramaiah highlighted concerns over addiction, exposure to harmful content, and behavioural issues among children. The budget confirmed that access for under‑16s will be prohibited, with detailed guidelines on implementation and enforcement expected in forthcoming policy documents.

The move has drawn nationwide attention, making Karnataka one of the first Indian states to propose such an age-based restriction on social media usage.

Mental health experts and educators, however, have cautioned against a strict ban, warning of potential psychological and social consequences for adolescents, who increasingly rely on digital devices for schoolwork, peer interaction, and daily routines. They recommend phased regulation, age-appropriate guidelines, digital literacy education, and shared responsibility among parents, schools, and policymakers to encourage healthier digital habits rather than imposing a blanket restriction.