Raise voice against food adulteration: Health Minister to public

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has called upon citizens to raise their voice against food adulteration, stating that public vigilance along with strict government action is vital to curb the growing menace.

Responding to questions in the State Assembly, the Minister said the government is working with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to introduce stricter enforcement measures to create fear among those involved in adulteration.

He said the food safety inspection system had weakened under the previous government, putting public health at risk. To address this, the government is strengthening the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) through surprise inspections, systematic sample collection and enhanced laboratory testing.

Between 2023–24 and January 2026, officials tested 16,730 food samples across the State, of which 1,407 were found unsafe or of poor quality. Legal action, including fines and prosecutions, has been initiated against violators. However, the Minister pointed out that existing provisions allow only up to six months’ imprisonment for selling unsafe food, which he described as inadequate. Discussions are under way with FSSAI to tighten penalties.

Referring to recent inspections in Guntur, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram, Yadav warned against the use of synthetic food colours in items such as chilli chicken and jaggery, noting that these substances pose serious health risks, including cancer. Awareness campaigns are being intensified through hoardings, posters and public outreach programmes.