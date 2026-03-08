Adulterated milk tragedy in Andhra Pradesh: Toll rises to 10; presence of toxin confirmed

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The death toll in the adulterated milk tragedy in Rajamahendravaram rose to 10 after forensic reports confirmed the presence of the toxic chemical ethylene glycol in the milk supplied to victims, police said.

A 72-year-old woman, B Ananthalakshmi, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police said 20 people fell ill after consuming the contaminated milk between February 16 and 24. Ten of them have died, while others remain under treatment.

The case surfaced on February 22 after Tadi Krishnaveni, 76, died while undergoing treatment for anuria at the Government Hospital in Kakinada. Following a complaint, a case was registered. Forensic reports confirmed the victims died due to acute renal failure after consuming milk contaminated with ethylene glycol. Probe is on.