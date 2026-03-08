War in West Asia begins to impact LPG supply in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: The ongoing war situation in the Middle East involving Iran, Israel and the United States has begun to affect the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in parts of the State. The impact is now being felt in Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts where the supply of commercial gas cylinders has been temporarily restricted.

According to official sources, petroleum companies have issued fresh guidelines to gas distributors across the country following directions from the Government of India. The new instructions advise agencies to limit the supply of commercial LPG cylinders in order to ensure uninterrupted availability of domestic cooking gas for households.

The restrictions are reportedly due to concerns over possible disruptions in the import of crude oil and natural gas from Middle Eastern countries amid the ongoing conflict. As a precautionary measure, major petroleum companies including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum (HP) and Bharat Petroleum (BP) have instructed local distributors to prioritize domestic LPG supply.

Gas agencies in Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts have therefore restricted the distribution of 19-kg commercial cylinders, which are mainly used by hotels, restaurants, bakeries and other commercial establishments. The move has been implemented over the past three days, creating concern among business operators who depend heavily on LPG for daily operations.