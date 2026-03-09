Andhra milk adulteration tragedy: Death toll rises to 11

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The death toll in the adulterated milk tragedy has now risen to 11, while nine others are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the city.

On Sunday, 73-year-old Senapathi Ramalakshmi, died in a private hospital while under going treatment.

The case came to light on February 22 after Tadi Krishnaveni (76) died while undergoing treatment for anuria at the Government Hospital in Kakinada.

Following a complaint filed by her son, the three-town police station in the city registered a case.

During the investigation, samples diary products from Varalakshmi milk centre run by Addala Ganeswararao in Narasapuram village were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL). The blood samples collected from victims were also analysed.

The forensic reports received confirmed that the victims died due to acute renal failure, leading to multi-organ failure after consuming milk contaminated with the toxic chemical Ethylene Glycol (EG).