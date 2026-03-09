Street food under watch in Rajamahendravaram after milk adulteration tragedy kills 11

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Following the death of 11 persons after consuming adulterated milk in the city, mounting concern over hygiene and quality of street food stalls in Rajamahendravaram has triggered a sudden safety inspection.

Across the Godavari districts, hundreds of biryani and fast-food outlets operate without proper permissions or hygiene standards. Many emerge overnight, cooking in poor conditions while promoting themselves through YouTubers.

Civic authorities rarely inspect them in villages, towns, or cities. Some misleadingly claim their food is “home-style,” raising public health concerns.

Food safety activists warn that many eateries and informal dairy collection centres are “sitting on a volcano,” pointing to the heavy rush witnessed daily at popular non-vegetarian outlets.

Crowds continue to throng chicken biryani centres and roadside food stalls, especially during evenings and weekends, raising fears about hygiene standards, food storage practices, and the quality of cooking oil and meat being used.

In the backdrop of the recent milk adulteration tragedy that claimed 11 lives due to suspected ethylene glycol contamination, food safety and legal metrology officials launched massive surprise inspections across Rajamahendravaram recently.