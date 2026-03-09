Street food under watch in Rajamahendravaram after milk adulteration tragedy kills 11

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Following the death of 11 persons after consuming adulterated milk in the city, mounting concern over hygiene and quality of street food stalls in Rajamahendravaram has triggered a sudden safety inspection.
Across the Godavari districts, hundreds of biryani and fast-food outlets operate without proper permissions or hygiene standards. Many emerge overnight, cooking in poor conditions while promoting themselves through YouTubers.
Civic authorities rarely inspect them in villages, towns, or cities. Some misleadingly claim their food is “home-style,” raising public health concerns.
Food safety activists warn that many eateries and informal dairy collection centres are “sitting on a volcano,” pointing to the heavy rush witnessed daily at popular non-vegetarian outlets.
Crowds continue to throng chicken biryani centres and roadside food stalls, especially during evenings and weekends, raising fears about hygiene standards, food storage practices, and the quality of cooking oil and meat being used.
In the backdrop of the recent milk adulteration tragedy that claimed 11 lives due to suspected ethylene glycol contamination, food safety and legal metrology officials launched massive surprise inspections across Rajamahendravaram recently.
Five special teams comprising 10 Legal Metrology officials and 10 Food Safety officers inspected 30 food business units, including hotels, restaurants, biryani centres, sweet shops, sweet manufacturing units, and bakeries. The drive was supervised by Assistant Food Controller GAB. Nandaji of Kakinada and Eluru AFC Venkata Ratnam.
Authorities registered cases against several establishments for violations of food safety norms.
During inspections, officials seized and destroyed 174 kilograms of spoiled meat, masala paste, chutneys, and other food items worth Rs 62,000. Samples of 20 food items, including chicken biryani and cooking oil, were collected and sent to a food laboratory in Hyderabad amid suspicions that low-quality or contaminated oils were being used.
Officials also found artificial colours in sweets, expired stock in storerooms, rotten eggs, and banned additives in bakery products. In some cases, bread and cakes were allegedly being prepared using newspapers, which were immediately seized.
District Food Safety Officer Supriya told TNIE, that stringent action would follow if laboratory reports confirm harmful substances.
The enforcement drive, conducted with police support, reflects intensified monitoring after the recent milk contamination incident exposed serious lapses in food handling and safety practices.