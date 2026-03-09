West Asia war triggers slump in Kadapa banana prices

KADAPA: Banana prices have started declining again in the wake of conflict in West Asia, leaving farmers in the district worried about further losses.
Banana prices are fluctuating widely in recent years due to factors such as excessive rainfall, drought and the influence of middlemen. After witnessing a sharp fall a few months ago, prices began to rise from January and February this year, bringing some relief to farmers.
However, prices have started falling once again, reportedly due to concerns over the ongoing tensions in West Asia. According to e-crop data, banana cultivation in the district covers about 13,820 hectares.
The largest area is in Lingala with 5,350 hectares, followed by Pulivendula with 1,660 hectares, Vemula with 1,287 hectares, Simhadripuram with 1,256 hectares and Kasinayana with 1,237 hectares.
Other areas include Mydukur with 849 hectares, Kondapuram with 718 hectares, Vontimitta with 171 hectares, Tondur and CK Dinne with 169 hectares each, Pendlimarri with 153 hectares, B Mattam with 140 hectares, VN Palle with 114 hectares and Muddanur with 83 hectares.
Banana cultivation is also carried out on smaller areas in Khajipet, Siddavatam, Duvvur, Porumamilla, Kalasapadu, Yerraguntla, Atlur, Gopavaram, Chapadu and Vallur.
Farmers spend nearly Rs 1.5 lakh to cultivate banana crop on one acre on an average. If the crop rises well, yields range between 15 and 20 tonnes per acre. Banana cultivation continues throughout the year, though many farmers plan harvesting during February, March and April when prices are usually higher.
Bananas grown in Pulivendula region are supplied to markets in Kolkata, Delhi, Srinagar, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, besides being exported to the Gulf nations.
Depending on the harvest and labour availability for cutting the crop, about 10 to 16 truckloads of bananas are transported daily. Each truck carries around 20-25 tonnes.
The produce is first sent by truck to Tadipatri railway station in neighbouring Anantapur district, from where it is transported to Mumbai and then shipped to the Gulf countries. Supplies are also sent to other States.
Farmers say bananas grown in Pulivendula differ from those cultivated elsewhere. Bananas from the region stay fresh for 12 to 14 days, unlike other places, where they stay fresh for 8 to 10 days only. However, farmers allege that traders are using the West Asia war fears to artificially bring down prices.
Over the past two months, banana prices ranged between Rs 18,000 and Rs 27,000 per tonne, indicating strong demand. Currently, second and third-grade bananas are selling at Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 per tonne, while first-grade bananas are priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per tonne, according to horticulture officials.
District Horticulture Assistant Director G Satish Kumar said some traders were using the war fears as a pretext to pressure farmers. He said he recently interacted with banana growers of Vemula and Pulivendula. Farmers told him that banana prices had ranged between Rs 25,000 and Rs 27,000 per tonne last month but were now being reduced by traders, citing the West Asia war.
He said banana prices had not crashed completely, and fluctuations were normal in agricultural markets.
Traders were advised not to exploit the war fears to reduce prices. Good quality bananas would continue to have strong demand, and there are chances that prices may rise again soon, he added.
K Karunakar Reddy, a farmer from Lingala, said banana prices stood at Rs 23,000 per tonne last month, but had now slumped to Rs 16,000 due to the conflict cited by traders.