West Asia war triggers slump in Kadapa banana prices

KADAPA: Banana prices have started declining again in the wake of conflict in West Asia, leaving farmers in the district worried about further losses.

Banana prices are fluctuating widely in recent years due to factors such as excessive rainfall, drought and the influence of middlemen. After witnessing a sharp fall a few months ago, prices began to rise from January and February this year, bringing some relief to farmers.

However, prices have started falling once again, reportedly due to concerns over the ongoing tensions in West Asia. According to e-crop data, banana cultivation in the district covers about 13,820 hectares.

The largest area is in Lingala with 5,350 hectares, followed by Pulivendula with 1,660 hectares, Vemula with 1,287 hectares, Simhadripuram with 1,256 hectares and Kasinayana with 1,237 hectares.

Other areas include Mydukur with 849 hectares, Kondapuram with 718 hectares, Vontimitta with 171 hectares, Tondur and CK Dinne with 169 hectares each, Pendlimarri with 153 hectares, B Mattam with 140 hectares, VN Palle with 114 hectares and Muddanur with 83 hectares.

Banana cultivation is also carried out on smaller areas in Khajipet, Siddavatam, Duvvur, Porumamilla, Kalasapadu, Yerraguntla, Atlur, Gopavaram, Chapadu and Vallur.

Farmers spend nearly Rs 1.5 lakh to cultivate banana crop on one acre on an average. If the crop rises well, yields range between 15 and 20 tonnes per acre. Banana cultivation continues throughout the year, though many farmers plan harvesting during February, March and April when prices are usually higher.

Bananas grown in Pulivendula region are supplied to markets in Kolkata, Delhi, Srinagar, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, besides being exported to the Gulf nations.

Depending on the harvest and labour availability for cutting the crop, about 10 to 16 truckloads of bananas are transported daily. Each truck carries around 20-25 tonnes.