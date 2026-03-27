Andra Pradesh bus fire accident victims are stable: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

ONGOLE: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has confirmed that the condition of all victims injured in the recent Markapuram bus accident is stable, with three patients discharged from Ongole Government General Hospital (RIMS) after full recovery.

The minister held a special review meeting with medical officers from Prakasam and Markapuram districts on Thursday night to assess the status of the 29 injured persons.

Officials reported that 16 victims were shifted to Ongole GGH in two phases. Of these, four have fully recovered, three have been discharged, while one patient with 25% burn injuries remains under observation.

Medical officers noted that timely admission of the injured enabled effective treatment, significantly improving recovery outcomes. Most victims sustained head injuries, fractures, and spinal injuries. One patient is receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Yadav directed doctors to provide the best possible care and consult specialists if required. Prakasam Collector Raja Babu also instructed health officials to ensure proper treatment for all victims.

Following the accident, higher officials immediately mobilised medical staff from nearby PHCs to Markapuram GGH to provide emergency services.

The mortal remains of the deceased were preserved at the Markapuram Mortuary, with samples sent to the forensic lab for examination.

Blood samples from family members are being collected to match the test reports before handing over the remains.