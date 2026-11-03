Amit Shah enquires about Cyclone impact and relief measures with AP CM Naidu on phone call

VIJAYAWADA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over phone and enquired about the impact of successive cyclones, the damage caused to the State and the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the government.

During the conversation, Naidu briefed Amit Shah on the situation arising from Cyclone Arnab and the subsequent threat posed by Cyclone Murasu. He explained the extent of crop losses and damage to public and private property in various districts.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Home Minister for deputing a Central team to visit the affected areas and assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab.

Pointing out that the State had been hit by successive cyclones, Naidu appealed to Amit Shah to extend adequate financial assistance from the Centre to help Andhra Pradesh overcome the losses and take up relief and restoration works.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the challenges posed by the back-to-back weather disturbances and the need for timely support to affected communities.