Andhra to bring law protecting investors from regime change, political vendetta: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced that the state would formulate an investment protection law to safeguard investors' interests and urged Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to support the legislation at the Centre.

"I am bringing an Investment Protection Act to safeguard investors from regime changes and political vendetta. The Centre must support it," he said while addressing a session of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

Naidu called for the introduction of a Central Investment Protection Act to provide greater security and confidence to investors across the country. He said concerns over changes in government and political vendetta were creating apprehensions among investors.

His government was preparing a state-level Investment Protection Act and would send the Bill to the Centre after its passage in the Assembly, Naidu said.

He urged Goyal, who is chairing the summit, to take up the proposal with the central government and work towards turning it into a national law.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that a Central Act offering protection to investors would encourage greater investment in India and attract global investors.

Naidu also outlined investment opportunities, industrial policies and the state's long-term development vision through a PowerPoint presentation.

Highlighting the state's focus on emerging and strategic sectors, he said Andhra Pradesh was working towards becoming a major manufacturing and technology hub in areas such as rare earth minerals, steel production, solar wafers, solar energy and battery energy storage.

The state has identified several priority sectors, including the critical minerals mission, steel policy, solar mission, defence self-reliance, space vision, semiconductor mission, logistics policy, quantum technology, green hydrogen and maritime development.