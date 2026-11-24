VIJAYAWADA: The ruling coalition swept the indirect elections held across 87 of the 100 urban local bodies (ULBs) in AP on Monday, even as newly elected mayors, chairpersons, and ward members took the oath of office and secrecy to formally commence their five-year tenure.
According to State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha, out of the 87 municipal corporations, municipalities, and nagar panchayats where indirect elections for deputy mayors and vice-chairpersons were completed, the TDP won 57 posts, JSP secured 19, and the BJP bagged eight, while the YSRCP won two and an independent candidate captured one.
Indirect polls in remaining 13 municipalities, Palasa-Kasibugga, Yalamanchili, Narsipatnam, Macherla, Naidupeta, Puttur, Dharmavaram, Jammalamadugu, Rajampeta, Yerraguntla, Allagadda, Gudur, and Atmakur (Nellore) were postponed to Tuesday.
In Vijayawada, JSP leader Vangaveeti Radhakrishna took oath as Mayor alongside 85 of 86 elected division corporators of VMC at Dr BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika, presided over by NTR Collector G Lakshmisha. TDP corporator Chennupati Kantisri was elected as Deputy Mayor.
In Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore administered oath to all 120 ward members, and Shivaprasad Reddy was elected Deputy Mayor; however, Mayor-elect Mukka Sravani could not attend due to her father’s sudden demise and will take the oath later.
At GMC, Collector CM Saikanth Varma administered oath to Mayor Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna and 76 corporators, with Yarramsetti Rajesh elected Deputy Mayor. In Nellore, Collector Himanshu Shukla swore in Mayor Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav and 72 corporators, while Korapati Raghunatha Raju was unanimously elected Deputy Mayor.
In Tirupati, TDP’s Mannem Srinivasa Prasad (JB Srinivas) took the oath as Mayor along with 66 corporators before Collector S Venkateswar, and JSP’s Paladugu Vijaya (Division 35) was unanimously elected Deputy Mayor. Kurnool witnessed a historic milestone as TDP’s Bolleddula Vijaya Pratyusha became first SC woman Mayor of corporation, while a BJP activist was elected Deputy Mayor for the first time in the city’s history.