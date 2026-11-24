VIJAYAWADA: The ruling coalition swept the indirect elections held across 87 of the 100 urban local bodies (ULBs) in AP on Monday, even as newly elected mayors, chairpersons, and ward members took the oath of office and secrecy to formally commence their five-year tenure.

According to State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha, out of the 87 municipal corporations, municipalities, and nagar panchayats where indirect elections for deputy mayors and vice-chairpersons were completed, the TDP won 57 posts, JSP secured 19, and the BJP bagged eight, while the YSRCP won two and an independent candidate captured one.

Indirect polls in remaining 13 municipalities, Palasa-Kasibugga, Yalamanchili, Narsipatnam, Macherla, Naidupeta, Puttur, Dharmavaram, Jammalamadugu, Rajampeta, Yerraguntla, Allagadda, Gudur, and Atmakur (Nellore) were postponed to Tuesday.

In Vijayawada, JSP leader Vangaveeti Radhakrishna took oath as Mayor alongside 85 of 86 elected division corporators of VMC at Dr BR Ambedkar Kala Vedika, presided over by NTR Collector G Lakshmisha. TDP corporator Chennupati Kantisri was elected as Deputy Mayor.